Hassan named in Afghanistan World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    22 Apr 2019, 20:12 IST
HamidHassancropped
Afghanistan paceman Hamid Hassan

Paceman Hamid Hassan has been included in Afghanistan's Cricket World Cup squad after almost three years in the international wilderness.

Hassan has not played for his country since July 2016, but the 31-year-old quick is among the 15 to be selected for the tournament in England and Wales. 

Gulbadin Naib will captain the side after Asghar Afghan was controversially ousted from the role just two months before the World Cup starts.

Ikram Ali Khil, Karim Janat and Sayed Shirzad are on standby.

Chief selector Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai said: "It is has been a six-month preparation process for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"The mission is to play inspirational cricket in the tournament; I know there are strong teams but we will do our level best to achieve our goals."

Afghanistan face Australia in Bristol in their first match of the tournament on June 1.

 

Afghanistan squad: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

