Henriques leads Sixers as Heat stay winless

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    01 Jan 2019, 12:59 IST
MoisesHenriques - Cropped
Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk helped the Sydney Sixers hand the Brisbane Heat a third straight loss to start the Big Bash League season.

Henriques (57) and Silk (46) led the Sixers to their target of 165 with three balls to spare as they claimed a five-wicket win on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

It marked the Sixers' third victory in five games this season, while the Heat are the only winless team in the competition.

Chris Lynn had looked to have done enough to guide Brisbane to victory with a 55-ball 84, while Tom Curran (3-25) impressed with the ball for the Sixers.

But Henriques timed the Sixers' chase well before Silk helped complete the job.

 

LYNN LIFE ALMOST COSTS SIXERS

Lynn gave the Sixers some opportunities, and the best of those came when he was on 13.

But Benjamin Manenti dropped a skied chance and it hurt the Sixers, costing them 71 runs.

Lynn was otherwise at his hard-hitting best, blasting five sixes and three fours in a brilliant innings.

HENRIQUES, SILK PRODUCE AT RIGHT MOMENTS

Henriques came to the crease with the Sixers having made a solid if unspectacular start at 31-1 in the sixth over.

But he timed his innings well, smashing five fours and two sixes before falling in the 17th over.

That appeared to have damaged the Sixers' chances, only for Silk to step up with his 46 off 25 balls before Josh Philippe (unbeaten 14) and Curran (5 not out) finished the job.

FINAL OVERS PROVE DECISIVE

They may not have known it then, but Brisbane's three runs off the final over – for the loss of two wickets for Curran – proved costly.

The Heat had two more runs on the board than the Sixers through 19 overs, but Philippe and Curran managed six off the first three balls to secure victory for their team.

Omnisport
NEWS
