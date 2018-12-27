×
India need to win overseas but have lot of ground to cover: Richards

PTI
NEWS
News
2   //    27 Dec 2018, 17:15 IST

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) West Indies legend Viv Richards on Thursday

said India have a "lot of ground to cover" in terms of winning series overseas but hoped they will have the last laugh in the ongoing duel in Australia.

Heaping praise on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's aggressive captaincy, Richards said that sledging sometimes helps the team and players bring the best out of them.

"Earlier, India used to play with four spinners. They now have four fast bowlers. It is good that things have changed. India realised it needs that attitude. But India still get to do well in overseas," Richards told reporters here.

He said such a good team deserves overseas victories.

"Indian infrastructure have improved. IPL has helped in a big way. It has brought money and the Indian team has got substance. But I think India needs to win overseas and still there is a lot of ground to cover," Richards said.

Addressing a press conference organised by Manipal Group's American University of Antigua College of Medicine, the former batsman said India has a better chance to win in Australia in the ongoing tour.

"Kohli is aggressive. I am a big fan of him. I like good batsman and good aggression. And I like the fact that someone can play Australia like that. I think Virat Kohli is going to give it back to Australia this time. Virat is special and I like that game.

"I also played the same game. Can you imagine Viv and Virat playing in the same team?" Richards said with a smile.

"Virat is good. You are good if you can only reply. If you are not good you can't reply. Virat is good in that sense," Richards added.

He opined that India have produced three great batsmen till date -- Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli.

"In between, we have many great players like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and others. India is now playing a very attacking game under Kohli. The old India was little timid, but Virat is not like that. He gives it back," Richards said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
