×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's one of my top-5 Test knocks: Pujara on hundred

PTI
NEWS
News
127   //    06 Dec 2018, 15:47 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 1
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 1

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Thursday said his gritty hundred in the opening Test against Australia ranks among the top five of his 16 centuries in the longest format.

This was the second overseas hundred for Pujara this year, after his effort in Southampton against England. He also scored fighting half-centuries in the two Test wins at Johannesburg (against South Africa) and Nottingham (against England).

"It (Thursday's knock) is one of my top innings in Test cricket, I could say top five. I can't rate if it was one of the best but the teammates were appreciating, they were saying it was one of the best," he said at the end of day's play here with India at 250/9 thanks largely to his effort.

Pujara scored 246-ball 123 to pull India out of trouble in the ongoing match here.

The 30-year-old said although a majority (10) of his 16 hundreds are at home, it in no way suggests that he is more effective on Indian pitches. Only three of Pujara's overseas hundreds have come outside the sub-continent.

"...people have always said that I have scored more runs in India. But at the same time, you also need to look at the number of matches we play in India. If we have played more number of matches in India, obviously I will score runs there," he reasoned.

The right-hander said he has never been short of confidence while taking guard on foreign pitches.

"At times, I have had a bad phase playing overseas but I still feel very confident playing in different conditions and playing county cricket has helped me a lot.

"Playing in England, conditions are always challenging and when you come to Australia, you know that pitches are slightly better and as I said, I had decent time to prepare before the Test series," he said

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Australia Hockey Indian Cricket Team
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top five gutsy Test knocks of Pujara
RELATED STORY
Suresh Raina - 6 Top notch knocks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Pujara follows Kohli, conquers England 
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara : 5 Highest Scoring Innings of his Test...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test match scores in each batting position for India
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks played by Gautam Gambhir
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the 3 most memorable knocks of Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 best players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Sachin Tendulkar in Test Cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/9 (87.5 ov)
AUS
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us