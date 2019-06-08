×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Knocked for six! Roy comically clatters umpire celebrating century

Omnisport
NEWS
News
317   //    08 Jun 2019, 17:56 IST
jasonroy - Cropped
Jason Roy clatters Joel Wilson

A raising of the bat, a vigorous fist pump, maybe even a skip in the air.

Those are the more traditional ways one may wish to celebrate making a century, as Jason Roy did in England's Cricket World Cup encounter with Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

One way you would not normally demonstrate your happiness at reaching three figures is clattering into the umpire.

But that is exactly what happened with Roy who, not realising his pull off a short Mustafizur Rahman delivery had reached the ropes, completely wiped out the poor, unsuspecting Joel Wilson.

To his credit, Roy took plenty of time to ensure Wilson, who was quickly back on his feet, was okay.

His team-mates up in the pavilion were highly amused, though, with captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes among those doing little to stifle their laughter at what was admittedly a pretty funny accident.

Advertisement
Roy, Archer and Sarfraz hit with ICC fines
RELATED STORY
3 most impactful centuries of the 20th century
RELATED STORY
World Cup History: List of players who scored the first century in each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, Eng vs Pak: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer, Jason Roy & Sarfaraz Ahmed slapped with fines after England-Pakistan match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Six possible reasons why India fails to produce high-quality umpires
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Most matches as an umpire in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Moin Khan - dependable, brilliant, and a team man to the core
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Looking back at Adam Gilchrist's formidable run in the three World Cups he played
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 12
ENG 332/4 (45.3 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13
AFG 33/0 (6.0 ov)
NZ
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us