Knocked for six! Roy comically clatters umpire celebrating century

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 08 Jun 2019, 17:56 IST

Jason Roy clatters Joel Wilson

A raising of the bat, a vigorous fist pump, maybe even a skip in the air.

Those are the more traditional ways one may wish to celebrate making a century, as Jason Roy did in England's Cricket World Cup encounter with Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

One way you would not normally demonstrate your happiness at reaching three figures is clattering into the umpire.

But that is exactly what happened with Roy who, not realising his pull off a short Mustafizur Rahman delivery had reached the ropes, completely wiped out the poor, unsuspecting Joel Wilson.

An unusual way to celebrate 100 for Jason Roy! We're glad umpire Joel Wilson is on his feet again and smiling! #CWC19 | #ENGvBAN pic.twitter.com/pCAvhzc1Px — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 8, 2019

To his credit, Roy took plenty of time to ensure Wilson, who was quickly back on his feet, was okay.

His team-mates up in the pavilion were highly amused, though, with captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes among those doing little to stifle their laughter at what was admittedly a pretty funny accident.