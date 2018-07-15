Kohli defends Dhoni after Lord's boos

India wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli staunchly defended MS Dhoni after he was booed during a pedestrian innings in India's heavy ODI defeat to England at Lord's on Saturday.

Dhoni was unable to add the impetus the tourists needing in their run chase, making 37 off 59 balls before becoming one of Liam Plunkett's four victims.

India could only muster 236 all out in reply to 322-7, a Joe Root century setting up the hosts' 86-run victory which levelled the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday's decider at Headingley.

Captain Kohli hit back at pundits who questioned Dhoni's knock, which drew slow hand claps and boos from a packed crowd.

"This comes up again and again when he is not able to play in the normal way he does," said the India skipper, who made 45 off 56 deliveries.

"It's very unfortunate people just jump to conclusions very quickly.

"When he does well, people call him the best finisher ever and when they don't go well, they all pounce on him.

"We all have bad days in cricket and this was a bad one for everyone, not just him.

"Also, you want to take the innings deep; you don't want to just lose by 160-170 runs, and he has the experience, but some days it just doesn't come off.

"Other people jump to conclusions, but we don't - we totally believe in him."