Kohli: Openers have given India selectors massive headache

Virat Kohli said India are spoilt for choice with their options to open the batting ahead of the second Test in Sri Lanka.

by Omnisport News 31 Jul 2017, 15:03 IST

Virat Kohli said having four opening batsmen "firing" has left the India selectors with a "massive headache".

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have established themselves as India Test openers, but Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund demonstrated the strength in depth that the top-ranked side possess in the first match of the series in Sri Lanka.

Dhawan came into the squad after Vijay was ruled out of the tour with a wrist injury and made a magnificent Test-best 190 in the first innings in Galle.

Mukund got his chance when Rahul missed out due to illness and weighed in with best Test innings of 81 as India sealed a crushing 304-run victory.

Rahul is back in contention for the second Test and captain Kohli said India are spoilt for choice as the selectors consider which line-up to go with in Colombo on Thursday.

"Yes' it's a very tricky situation," Kohli said "We've got all four openers firing now.

"Shikhar was supposed to go to Melbourne, now he's got a 190 in Galle. So, anything can happen in life.

"It's a massive headache but I guess a good one. You know, eventually guys understand that only two can take the field and at most two or three openers make the squad."

He added: "We'll have to eventually take a call on who plays in the next Test and I'm sure the third guy will understand whatever the call is taken by the team."