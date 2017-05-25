Kumble future uncertain as India advertise for new head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have posted an advert for a new head coach, placing Anil Kumble's future in doubt.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 15:18 IST

India coach Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble's tenure as head coach of India could come to an end following the ICC Champions Trophy after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for his role.

Kumble was appointed to the role in June on a one-year contract and has helped guide them to the top of the Test rankings after series victories over England and Australia.

India remain competitive in limited overs cricket too, and will begin the defence of their Champions Trophy title next month.

However, Kumble's future beyond the tournament looks uncertain with the BCCI keen to speak to candidates interested in taking the job on going forward.

ALERT:Cricket Advisory Committee set to conduct interviews for best possible candidates for Head Coach

Details here: https://t.co/IyrJqyNYPi pic.twitter.com/cvDnvdkpZn — BCCI (@BCCI) May 25, 2017

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of the 'Head Coach' for the Senior India Men's Cricket Team," a statement read.

"Interested candidates should send their application on or before the 31st May 2017."

Reports have suggested Kumble will be automatically entered into the process by virtue of being the current coach, while India legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman are set to be involved in the decision-making process.