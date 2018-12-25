×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Langer: Smith, Warner could return against Pakistan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    25 Dec 2018, 04:30 IST
WarnerSmith-cropped
Banned Australia pair David Warner and Steve Smith

Australia head coach Justin Langer said there is "potential" for Steve Smith and David Warner to face Pakistan in a one-day international series once their bans expire in 2019.

Pakistan and Australia are set to contest a five-match ODI series in the UAE in March next year – in line with the end of Smith and Warner's ball-tampering suspensions – though it is yet to be finalised.

Banished Australia captain Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months from international and state cricket for their roles in the ball-tampering controversy against South Africa at Newlands in March.

Smith and Warner could return ahead of next year's Cricket World Cup in England if dates for the ODI showdown against Pakistan are confirmed.

"There's potential for that, but that's part of the process [to work through to reintegrate the banned players]," Langer told reporters in Melbourne.

"There's lots of conversations going on about what's best for our bowlers, for the guys returning, and we'll work through that.

"We'll get the best outcome for Australian cricket and for them personally, but there's been no decisions made at this stage."

Smith and Warner have been playing grade cricket in Australia following the fiasco in the third Test against the Proteas.

Advertisement

Star Australian batsman Smith was deemed to have had knowledge of a plan to alter the condition of the ball, which Warner is alleged to have developed and instructed Cameron Bancroft – who was banned for nine months – to carry out with sandpaper, and failing to prevent its implementation.

Bancroft had been caught on camera using yellow tape on day three, sparking fierce backlash and leading to heavy suspensions.

Omnisport
NEWS
Steve Smith and David Warner return to action in style
RELATED STORY
Will the return of Smith and Warner favor Australia’s...
RELATED STORY
David Warner and Steve Smith shine on comeback
RELATED STORY
Justin Langer reveals reaction to ball-tampering scandal
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting...
RELATED STORY
Australia coach Langer fears history-chasing India are...
RELATED STORY
Banned star Smith targeting Australia return after...
RELATED STORY
Ball Tampering News: Warner, Smith, Bancroft bans upheld
RELATED STORY
Australia desperately need Smith and Warner back - Warne
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us