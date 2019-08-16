Lara and Sarwan to work with Windies batsmen before India Tests

The legendary Brian Lara and Ramnaresh Sarwan will work with the West Indies batsmen during a training camp ahead of the upcoming Test series against India.

Lara, the Windies' leading run-scorer, and Sarwan - one of the best batsmen in the Caribbean of his generation and a former captain - will pass on their knowledge and expertise in Antigua ahead of the first of two Tests.

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams is grateful to his former team-mates for agreeing to share their experience.

"We have some good young batsman in the team who we believe will form the future of West Indies cricket," said Adams.

"We saw some very good signs of development earlier this year in the Test matches when we played so very well to beat England and we want to see them grow and become outstanding players for the West Indies.

"We have taken the step to have Brian and 'Ronnie' work with these players, who have demonstrated a will to learn and succeed.

"We know they still have the passion and love for West Indies cricket and are eager to assist and share their information with the present generation."

The opening Test starts at North Sound next Thursday, with a second Test getting under way at Sabina Park on August 30.