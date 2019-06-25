×
Lara taken to Mumbai hospital with chest pains

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    25 Jun 2019, 18:54 IST
Brian Lara - cropped
Brian Lara

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara was taken to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering from chest pains.

Lara, who turned 50 last month, is working in India as a television pundit for the Cricket World Cup.

A tweet from West Indies' official account read: "Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain Brian Lara who has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to chest pains.

"On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery."

Lara is West Indies' record run scorer in Tests having amassed 11,912 in 230 innings between 1990 and 2006.

He holds the record for most runs in a single Test innings having made 400 not out against England in 2004, while his unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham 25 years ago remains the highest first-class score ever.

