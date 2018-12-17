×
Latham carries bat as New Zealand leave Sri Lanka reeling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2018, 11:13 IST
TomLatham - Cropped
New Zealand opener Tom Latham

Tom Latham carried his bat on the way to a double-century as New Zealand took complete control of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Latham made an unbeaten 264 at Basin Reserve in Wellington, guiding the Black Caps to 578 – a lead of 296 runs – on Monday.

It marked the opener's first double-century as he broke the record for the highest Test score by a player who carried the bat.

Latham, who played several exquisite drives during his innings, now also holds the sixth-highest Test score by a New Zealand batsman.

Making matters worse for Sri Lanka, they were reduced to 20-3 at stumps on day three, still trailing by 276 runs and staring at defeat.

The day belonged to Latham, who resumed on 121 and lost Ross Taylor (50) early to a superb catch close in by Dimuth Karunaratne.

While Sri Lanka created some half-chances, Latham looked generally in control of his fine innings as he went past his previous high score of 177.

Henry Nicholls (50) provided some support before falling, while BJ Watling (0) was out to a short ball from Lahiru Kumara (4-127).

Latham remained relatively calm in his approach and he brought up his double-century with a clip through midwicket for a single.

Colin de Grandhomme (49) was entertaining, hitting three sixes during his innings before departing chasing more quick runs.

Latham continued to build the Black Caps' lead with little support from the lower order as the hosts took complete control.

Looking for some wickets before stumps, Tim Southee (2-7) and Trent Boult (1-12) delivered.

Boult trapped Danushka Gunathilaka (3) lbw and the opener wasted a review before Southee bowled Dhananjaya de Silva (0).

Karunaratne (10) also went before stumps, recklessly hooking Southee to Boult as Sri Lanka made a miserable start to their second innings.

Omnisport
NEWS
