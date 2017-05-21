Latham leads from the front as Black Caps seal Tri-Nation Series

Tom Latham's first one-day international hundred this year set the platform for New Zealand to maintain their perfect record in the series.

by Omnisport News 21 May 2017, 23:00 IST

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham

A third one-day international century from Tom Latham set New Zealand up for an emphatic 190-run victory over Ireland which sealed the Tri-Nation Series in Malahide.

Latham made a half-century in the Black Caps' victory over Bangladesh in Dublin on Wednesday and the stand-in captain scored 104 off 111 balls four days later as his side posted a mammoth 344-6.

Ross Taylor added 57 and Colin Munro bludgeoned a brutal 44 off only 15 balls as the Ireland attack was put to the sword, and the hosts could only muster 154 all out in reply.

Matt Henry took 3-36 and there were two wickets apiece for Corey Anderson and Scott Kuggeleijn as New Zealand made it three wins out of three to wrap up the series with a game to spare, with the ICC Champions Trophy fast approaching.

BLACKCAPS make it 3 from 3 in the #TriSeries with a commanding 190 run victory over Ireland. Centurion Tom Latham named Man of the Match ^WN pic.twitter.com/CBlM6X2jtm — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 21, 2017

Luke Ronchi set the tone by hitting three boundaries in the first over from Craig Young, who gained revenge by bowling the wicketkeeper batsman for a quickfire 35 to end an opening stand of 70.

Latham hit sixes on both sides of the wicket off Peter Chase and launched George Dockrell over the ropes with a huge blow after reaching 50 in 64 balls, while Neil Broom chipped in with 38.

He continued to put away short deliveries from the expensive Chase, who went for 69 from eight overs. The opener took a single to bring up his hundred, but Dockrell had him stumped two balls after reaching the landmark.

The classy Taylor found the boundary on six occasions, including three in a row off Paul Stirling to reach 50 before falling to a Barry McCarthy full toss and Munro put on a show, smashing four sixes in a swashbuckling knock.

Henry got rid of Stirling for a second consecutive duck and William Porterfield (48 from 50 balls) just missed out on a half-century as Ireland were reduced to 90-6.

Paceman Henry also saw the back of Gary Wilson and Ireland were put out of their misery when Ish Sodhi had Chase caught on the square leg boundary in the 40th over.