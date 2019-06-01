Medium-pacer? Who are they talking to? – Russell feels underestimated

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 54 // 01 Jun 2019, 04:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Indies star Andre Russell

Andre Russell felt his bowling had been underestimated before he got West Indies off to a superb start against Pakistan on Friday.

The Windies won by seven wickets in their Cricket World Cup opener at Trent Bridge, having bowled Pakistan out for 105. Russell, bowling short and straight, took 2-4 from three overs.

And the 31-year-old does not believe his skill and speed with the ball is given enough credit.

Explaining his annoyance, Russell told reporters after the match: "A lot of people have been saying I'm in the team as a big-hitting batter.

"But they don't remember I'm a fast bowler. I think they underestimate me.

"I've been jealous in the past couple of years because people have me down as a medium-pacer. When I see 'Andre Russell' come up on the big screen and I see 'medium-pacer', I'm like, 'who are they talking to?'

"Actually, I'm annoyed. [The person] who's responsible for that stuff should change medium-pacer to fast.

"At the end of the day, I've showed them I can bowl 90 miles per hour. I think they should put some respect by my name.

Advertisement

"Today, when you turn up and see a pitch like that, it gives you a vibe to bowl fast, an energy to bowl fast."

Russell appeared to receive treatment to an ankle knock later in the match, yet he revealed it was instead a long-standing knee issue that was causing him some discomfort.

He expects to be fit in time to take on defending champions Australia on Thursday.

"I've been struggling with my knee for the last couple of months," Russell said. "When they were nine wickets down, I just ran off to get a bit of treatment.

"I'm not worried. I've got five days until our next game against Australia, so I'm definitely going to do some work on it. I'll be fully fit by then."