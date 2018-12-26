Mitchell Marsh 'booed' at MCG, Head terms it disappointing

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Australia batsman Travis Head was Wednesday "disappointed" at the booing of Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing third Test against India, triggered by the West Australian being preferred over local star Peter Handscomb.

The MCG crowd started booing Marsh once Marsh's name was announced on the public address system when he came onto bowl in the third Test against India.

"I don't think it's great," Head said.

"Obviously we've seen it with Kohli as well but for Mitch, who worked his bum off today, I thought he bowled exceptionally well. I thought he created pressure in tough conditions and fought really hard. I don't think any Australian cricketer in Australia deserves to be booed," Head said at the end of the first day's play.

Head said that he understood the sentiments that Marsh was preferred over a Victorian.

"I understand the Victorian crowd, Petey obviously missing out, but I think it's pretty poor for Mitchy to cop that," he said.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, "A Facebook page was set up ahead of the Test which encouraged fans to boo Marsh, who was the most economical of Australia's bowlers, conceding 23 runs off his 15 overs".

However, Head made it clear that Marsh is not affected by the crowd behaviour.

"I think Mitch is a character to get on with it," Head said.

"As he showed, he did his business, he did his work, he bowled exceptionally well, did the job that was needed for the team and that's what Mitch has always done.

"He's always been someone to get the energy around the group, lead from the front and I think he did that and in tough conditions to grab the ball and bowl the way he did was really good. He created a couple of chances as well," said Head.

He was disappointed that Marsh gave it his all but was still booed.

"I think the way he showed today, I think great team man, great fella, worked his backside off for the boys today and I think he did a wonderful job so yeah disappointing and hopefully that won't be the case for the next couple of days