×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand coach expects ICC to review rules after crazy Cricket World Cup finale

Omnisport
NEWS
News
82   //    16 Jul 2019, 15:04 IST
Gary Stead - cropped
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expects the ICC to review the rules that led to the Black Caps losing the Cricket World Cup final to England courtesy of an inferior boundary count.

In an extraordinary final at Lord's on Sunday, England ultimately prevailed after both teams had made 241 runs from 50 overs and 15 in the subsequent Super Over shootout.

Many observers felt another one-over eliminator would have represented a fairer way to decide the winners, rather than the champions being determined by the number of boundaries hit during the contest.

"I'm sure there's going to be many things they [the ICC] will look at over the whole tournament," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. "I'm sure when they're writing the rules they never expect the World Cup final to happen like that so I'm sure it'll be reviewed, absolutely."

"The technicalities and stuff around the rules, they're different in all tournaments. We knew what it was, we were just one run short. It's a very, very hollow feeling that you can play 100 overs and score the same amount of runs and still lose the game. But that's the technicalities of sport sometimes."

The Super Over was only required after England benefited from an extraordinary slice of good fortune towards the end of their initial run-chase.

As he raced back to complete a second run with nine needed from three balls, Ben Stokes inadvertently deflected the ball to the boundary rope, ensuring England were awarded six runs.

Former umpire Simon Taufel claimed England should actually have been given five runs rather than six, as Stokes and Adil Rashid had not crossed at the point Martin Guptill threw the ball in.

Advertisement

"I didn't actually know that," said Stead. "At the end of the day the umpires are there to rule and they're human as well and like players sometimes errors are made.

"That's just the human aspect of sport and probably why we care so much as well."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019 Final, New Zealand vs England: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Review: New Zealand
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England and New Zealand Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: Twitter lashes out at ICC for their rules to decide the winner after a tied super over
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 India vs New Zealand World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England Stats Highlights: 5 Unknown Facts | Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets after England Vs New Zealand Final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand vs England, Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: What happens if India vs New Zealand semi-final is washed out?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
AUSXI 397/10 & 3/0 (1.0 ov)
ENL 267/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Australian XI lead England Lions by 133 runs with 10 wickets remaining
AUSXI VS ENL live score
NOR 342/10 & 122/10
DBY 146/10 & 206/8 (42.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Derbyshire need 113 runs to won
NOR VS DBY live score
Tour Match | Fri, 12 Jul
ENG-W 343/2 & 318/5
AAW 218/10 & 124/10
England Women won by 319 runs
ENG-W VS AAW live score
Tour Match | Thu, 11 Jul
AUW 360/5 & 274/9
EAW 165/10 & 229/10
Australia Women won by 240 runs
AUW VS EAW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us