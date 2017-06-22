New Zealand's Ronchi retires from international cricket

by Reuters News 22 Jun 2017, 10:24 IST

Britain Cricket - New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Sophia Gardens - June 9, 2017 New Zealand's Luke Ronchi looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi has retired from international cricket but will continue to play in franchise-based Twenty20 tournaments around the world, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old played four one-day internationals and three T20 matches for Australia in 2008 and 2009 before switching his allegiance back to his native New Zealand in 2013.

Ronchi went on to play four tests, 85 ODIs and 32 T20 matches in total with this month's Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh his last for the Black Caps.

"It was a dream come true," Ronchi said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket. "I can't think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket.

"From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it's been a genuine highlight for me."

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson called Ronchi, known for his ability to score briskly with the bat, the perfect team man.

"We'll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team," Hesson said.

"He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team; to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket.

"Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that's often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring. He was a very skilful wicket-keeper, and a very destructive batsman."

Ronchi's sole one-day international century, 170 not out off 99 deliveries, came against Sri Lanka in 2015. His highest test score of 88 was made on his debut against England in Leeds the same year.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)