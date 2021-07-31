Herschelle Gibbs accuses BCCI Secretary Jay Shah of threatening him to withdraw from Kashmir Premier League

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mr Jay Shah, of threatening him not to be allowed into India for any cricket-related work if he plays in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Gibbs revealed to Sportskeeda that Mr Shah had given this message to former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith, also the current Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, who then conveyed it to him.

“It came from Mr Shah. (The) message was sent to Graeme smith who passed it on to me,” Herschelle Gibbs told Sportskeeda.

Earlier, Gibbs had taken to Twitter to make the allegation that the BCCI is trying to prevent him from playing in the KPL due to political issues with Pakistan.

“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the @kpl_20. Also threatening me (by) saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs tweeted.

Herschelle Gibbs is part of the Overseas Warriors franchise in the KPL.

Rashid Latif also made a similar allegation before Herschelle Gibbs

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper and coach Rashid Latif also made similar allegations against the BCCI on Friday. Latif tweeted that the BCCI is trying to influence other cricket boards to stop their players from playing in the KPL.

“The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if there (their) former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, @MontyPanesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” Latif tweeted.

The @BCCI warning cricket boards that if there former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity.

The inaugural edition of the KPL is scheduled to get rolling from 4th August 2021. In addition to the players from the Pakistan national side, the KPL will also feature prominent names like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Matt Prior and Monty Panesar.

