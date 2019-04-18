×
No place for Amir in Pakistan World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    18 Apr 2019, 19:44 IST
mohammadamir - Cropped
Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir has missed out on a spot in Pakistan's 15-man squad for the Cricket World Cup.

The paceman was Player of the Match when Pakistan claimed ICC Champions Trophy glory against India in England two years ago.

But he has failed to take a wicket in nine of the 14 ODIs he has played since that triumph and has been omitted from Pakistan's team for cricket's showpiece in England and Wales.

Amir will travel as part of the ODI squad to face England in ODI and T20 series before the World Cup and teams can make changes without ICC consent until May 23.

The big-hitting Asif Ali is another notable exception, but the vastly experienced duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are included, the former on the proviso he is fit to feature after injuring his hand in the Pakistan Super League.

"Shoaib Malik and Hafeez have played in World Cups before, which makes them experienced and qualified to provide the required stability to the middle-order," said chairman of Pakistan's men's selection committee Inzamam-ul-Haq.

"Hafeez has not played any cricket for the past 10-odd weeks, but he has always featured in our plans. 

"Although his inclusion in the World Cup squad is subject to fitness, yesterday we got a boost when he started playing with a tennis ball with his doctor confirming he will be available for selection for the series against England.

"Our World Cup opener is on 31 May against the Windies, which is still six weeks away, and we are confident he will be fully fit and ready to display his vast international experience."

Abid Ali gets the nod as back-up opener over Shan Masood, while teenage pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi are included.

"Hasnain has been selected due to his sheer pace and speed," Inzamam added.

"He may not have played many ODIs but he has already made an impact by making the top batsmen hop and run in his brief career while also picking up wickets."

Eleven members of the squad that won the Champions Trophy are named in the World Cup squad.

 

Pakistan squad in full: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

