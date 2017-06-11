'Outstanding' Stokes lifts captain Morgan's spirits

Ben Stokes' third ODI century was the highlight as England eliminated Australia from the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston.

Eoin Morgan lauded Ben Stokes' "outstanding" performance after the all-rounder's century helped England eliminate Australia from the ICC Champions Trophy.

Captain Morgan and Stokes salvaged a superb innings for the hosts, piling on 159 runs after coming together with England struggling on 35-3 in response to Australia's 277-9.

Stokes managed to smash his way to an unbeaten 102 before rain curtailed the contest at Edgbaston.

Having lit up the IPL - where he broke records in the 2017 auction - Stokes is one of the world game's in-form players and Morgan was delighted with the 25-year-old's contribution on Saturday.

"Personally I think you have to earn the right for guys to make mistakes with the ball, I did what I do and Ben's naturally very aggressive and finds attacking easy," he told a news conference.

"His potential is through the roof, he bowled four overs in his first spell and to go back to him at the end, two of the hardest overs to bowl, sums him up.

"He took it on his shoulders. He did it at the IPL and did really well.

"And then his batting was exceptional - very calm, very relaxed. All those games he's played really came to the fore today, he was outstanding."

Stokes' only misstep came when he and Morgan suffered crossed wires which resulted in the captain being run out for 87.

"It was a mess up," Morgan smiled. "The two of us we were ball watching, I didn't hear what he said and then he was behind me.

"If they had missed the stumps it would have been in. When he goes and wins us the game it doesn't bother me."

Morgan added: "He's always looking to influence the game - bat, ball or in the field. Today at mid-on he saved a lot of runs where guys nick them, he went through a period of five overs where he was unbelievable.

"He always wants to be in the game. A lot of guys, when things aren't going your way, back into a corner but that's not Ben."