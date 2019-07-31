×
Paine wants to make Australia proud with Ashes behaviour

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    31 Jul 2019, 22:20 IST
Paine - cropped
Australia captain Tim Paine

Tim Paine believes the Ashes provides Australia with a perfect opportunity to prove they have settled into a more mellow demeanour.

Following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal which resulted in Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith – Paine's predecessor as captain – being suspended, Cricket Australia demanded a review of the team culture.

Bancroft, Smith and Warner all returned to Australia's Test squad for the first time for the Ashes, which starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Despite England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressing doubts over Australia's friendlier approach, Paine believes his side can prove they have changed for the better since the controversy in March 2018.

"Every time we play now it is [a chance to do that], there's no doubt about that," Paine told a news conference.

"We want Australian cricket fans and Australian people to be proud of their cricket team. Every time we walk out on the field that's what we're aiming to do.

"We're also aiming to win and be as competitive as people expect of an international cricket side. That's how we're going to go about it.

"Our guys understand what's expected of them. We're role models not just for Australian people but all round the world."

Paine has urged his team-mates to remember a quote widely attributed to former British prime minister Winston Churchill despite there being no evidence he said it.

"There has been a quote going around our changing rooms this week from Winston Churchill actually, and that's that behaviour doesn't lie," Paine added.

"We can talk all we like about how we're going to behave. Ultimately you guys will see how we behave and judge for yourself."

