Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against BD in 1st test

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the first test on Friday.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI which won by 263 runs against Sri Lanka at Karachi in last December which meant no place for allrounders Bilal Asif and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas took 16 wickets at Karachi against Sri Lanka and Pindi Cricket Stadium wicket is also likely to suit fast bowlers.

Bangladesh awarded test debut to 21-year-old batsman Saif Hassan as he opens with Tamim Iqbal, making a comeback after missing Bangladesh’s last test series against India.

Bangladesh also went with three fast bowlers Rubel Hossian, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh agreed to play in Pakistan in three phases and is also without experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour due to security concerns.

Mushfiqur also didn’t tour last month when Bangladesh lost the Twenty20 series at Lahore 2-0 after the third match was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after almost two months when it plays a one-off ODI and the second test at Karachi from Apr. 3-9.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.