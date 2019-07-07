Perry takes seven wickets as Australia thrash England

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry took seven wickets as England were skittled for their lowest ODI total against Australia in a 194-run Ashes defeat in Canterbury.

All-rounder Perry decimated England in their attempt to chase down Australia's 269-7, claiming career-best figures of 7-22, good enough for fourth place on the all-time list in women's ODIs.

The 28-year-old claimed 5-12 with two maidens from her first six overs in a destructive opening spell, with the hosts bowled out for just 75 after 32.5 overs.

It completed a one-day series whitewash for Australia, meaning they hold a 6-0 lead ahead of the solitary Test, at Taunton on July 18.

Perry said: "It was my day today, which was nice, but it's pleasing to win all three ODIs and finish this section of the series as we did. To be as comprehensive as we were was great.

"I've played here before and the slope works really well for us, so it was nice to attack the stumps and let it swing down the hill a bit."

Captain Meg Lanning, who scored 69, added: "I thought all-round we were even better than the last game. With the bat we were in a position to get a few more but England came back at us. But the bowling performance was excellent, Ellyse Perry leading the way."

Happy days That's 3-from-3 ODIs, and we've taken a 6-0 lead on points!



Next up, the Test! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Ql5ChCcxRf — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@SouthernStars) July 7, 2019