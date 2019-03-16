×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rahmat, Shahidi and Asghar put Afghanistan on top

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    16 Mar 2019, 18:21 IST
RahmatShah - cropped
Afghanistan opener Rahmat Shah CREDIT: Twitter (@ACBofficials)

Rahmat Shah fell just short of Afghanistan's first Test century but fifties from Hashmatullah Shahidi and Asghar Afghan pushed them into a strong position on day two against Ireland.

Rahmat fell on 98 and Afghanistan were eventually bowled out for 314, reaching stumps with a lead of 120 runs and boosted by the dismissal of captain William Porterfield for a duck in Ireland's second innings.

Afghanistan – who skittled Ireland for just 172 in their first innings on day one – added 67 runs to their overnight total in the first session before Andy McBrine broke the 130-run union between Rahmat and Shahidi, trapping the latter lbw on 61.

Rahmat chopped on agonisingly close to a maiden Test century and Mohammad Nabi followed before tea, with Asghar receiving minimal support from the tail during his knock of 67.

Rashid Khan was the only other Afghanistan batsman to reach double figures as Stuart Thompson claimed figures of 3-28.

The sixth and final wicket to fall in the last session was that of Porterfield, who edged Yamin Ahmadzai behind second ball as Ireland reached the close on 22-1.

Topics you might be interested in:
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 1st Test: Preview, match details and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019, 4th ODI: Match details & Key players
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 Squads and Teams: Complete list of players
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Afghanistan Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan on top after Ireland collapse
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, fixtures and squads
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 1st ODI: Match Details, Preview, and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI
SL 152/6 (38.0 ov)
RSA
LIVE
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today
ENG-W 331/7 (50.0 ov)
SLW 159/8 (40.0 ov)
England Women won by 154 runs (DLS Method)
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 22/1 (12.0 ov)
AFG 314/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Ireland trail Afghanistan by 120 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IRE VS AFG live score
Only Test | 04:30 AM
IRE 172/10 & 22/1 (12.0 ov)
AFG 314/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Ireland trail Afghanistan by 120 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IRE VS AFG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us