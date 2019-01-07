Ranji: Tripura shot out for 35 vs Rajasthan; Aniket grabs 5-11

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 07 Jan 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Agartala, Jan 7 (PTI) Rajasthan pacers, who have been impressive throughout the season, yet again wreaked havoc as they bundled out Tripura for a paltry 35 in their Elite Group C match here Monday.

The pacers were led by left-arm speedster Aniket Choudhary, who returned with exceptional figures of 5-11, in seven overs at the MBB Stadium here.

He was ably supported by another left-arm pacer T M Haq (3-1) and Deepak Chahar (1-17).

Tripura ended their innings at 35 for 9 with their skipper S K Patel retiring hurt on 2.

Such was Tripura's misery that only one batsman was able to score in double figures as all other batters faltered after their captain elected to bat.

In reply, Rajasthan made 218 to take a dominant 183- run first innings lead.

The visitors were in a spot of bother at 157 for 9, but then their no 10 Choudhary (30 not out) and Haq (37) got involved in a 61-run stand for the last wicket and ensured Rajasthan crossed the 200-run mark.

Tripura were 4 for no loss at close of play, still adrift by 179 runs.

Meanwhile at Rohtak, Haryana shot out Services for 170 with slow-left arm orthodox bowler Tinu Kundu grabbing six wickets.

Haryana ended the day at 10 for 1, losing their opener Ankit Kumar.

Advertisement

Haryana still trail by 160 runs.

At Bhubaneshwar, put in to bat, Odisha rode on opener Sandeep Pattanaik's 100 to reach 229 for 7 at close of play.

Pattanaik struck 10 fours and a six in his 194-ball knock.

At Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who chose to field, bundled out Assam for 175 and then ended the day at 64 for 1.

The Jammu and Kashmir versus Jharkhand match at Jammu did not begin owing to a wet outfield.

Brief scores: At Agartala: Tripura 35/9 (Neelambuj Vats 11 not out, Rajesh Banik 8, Aniket Choudhary 5-11, T M Haq 3-1) and 4/0 versus Rajasthan 218 (T H Haq 37, Aniket Choudhary 30 not out, M B Mura Singh 4-75).

At Rohtak: Services 170 (Vikas Hathwala 54, A A Bamal 30, Tinu Kundu 6-60) versus Haryana 10 for 1.

At Bhubaneshwar: Odisha 229/7 (Sandeep Pattanaik 100, Shantanu Mishra 59, Amogh Desai 2-44) versus Goa.

At Kanpur: Assam 175 (Pallav Kumar Das 75, Sarupam Purkayastha 35, Yash Dayal 3-15) versus Uttar Pradesh 64/1 (Umang Sharma 32 not out, Ranjeet Mali 1-27)