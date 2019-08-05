Record-breaking Rohit stars as India clinch T20 series win over Windies

India star Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma set a new record for the most sixes in Twenty20 internationals as India beat West Indies by 22 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to seal a series win in Florida.

Opener Rohit went into the match one behind Chris Gayle's 105 maximums, but his trio of sixes put him out in front and set India on their way to a decisive win – the 32-year-old posting 67 as his side registered 167-5.

India won the first contest of the series on Saturday by four wickets with 16 balls remaining after the Windies were restricted to 95-9.

Having made 98-4 in their reply in the second encounter, a storm brought a premature end to the contest, with West Indies well short of their adjusted target of 121.

FIFTY!



Rohit Sharma brings up his 17th T20I half-century off 40 deliveries.#TeamIndia 85/1 after 10.4 overs pic.twitter.com/lF5vA3qnLH — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019

India made a solid start after winning the toss, as Rohit took control with four boundaries in the first four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan had made 23 when he was bowled by Keemo Paul in the eighth over.

Rohit continued to be the driving force, his second six of the day seeing him surpass Gayle to set a new record of 106 T20I sixes - and he later added another.

He was removed in the 14th over, though, slicing a delivery from Oshane Thomas (2-27) to Shimron Hetmyer.

India were well on top when the Windies lost Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine inside the opening three overs of their reply with only eight on the board.

Rovman Powell did his best to lead a resistance with six boundaries and three sixes, reaching 54 before he was lbw to Krunal Pandya (2-23)

Lightning forced the players off in the 16th over with the Windies needing 73 off 30 to win, and India ultimately claimed the victory on DLS by 22 runs, giving them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Play has been called off due to rain. We win by 22 runs (DLS) and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three match T20I series.#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ijcicFwsq3 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019