×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Reifer to replace Pybus as part of West Indies shake-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    12 Apr 2019, 00:42 IST
FloydReifer - Cropped
Floyd Reifer, who has been appointed interim head coach of West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced Floyd Reifer will take over as interim head coach from Richard Pybus as part of a shake-up announced by new president Ricky Skerritt.

Pybus was placed in temporary charge earlier this year and oversaw a famous home Test-series victory over England.

However, Skerritt confirmed on Thursday that Reifer will resume a role he undertook during the Windies' tour of Bangladesh last year.

It was also announced that Robert Haynes will replace Courtney Browne as interim head of selectors.

"In the midst of change, we have no doubt that our West Indian players, led expertly by Jason Holder, will be well prepared going to the World Cup," Skerritt said via a statement on CWI's official website.

"What we are now enforcing ahead of the upcoming World Cup is a new approach to strategic thinking while reviving authentic West Indian team spirit. 

"Former West Indies captain and award-winning coach, Floyd Reifer, has therefore been chosen as the interim head coach of the men's senior team because he has lived the same principles West Indian excellence that we now insist must prevail in our cricket.

"Up to the end of 2018 Floyd Reifer had been identified as the outstanding emerging local coach. He displayed this by leading the West Indies A team successfully, including victories against the England Lions, and ended the past year by coaching the senior men's team to a T20 series win in Bangladesh. 

"I have no doubt that coach Reifer is the right man at the right time."

Advertisement

On Haynes' appointment, he added: "[Haynes] is the most experienced and best suited for this responsibility at this time. 

"We are confident that in Mr Haynes we have found an interim chairman who shares the philosophy of inclusiveness and therefore believes in our new selection policy. 

"Because of his impressive track record of good relations with players and past players, we have no doubt that Mr Haynes will engage with players everywhere, strictly in the interest of what is best for West Indian cricket."

Omnisport
NEWS
Windies coach Pybus not distracted by detractors
RELATED STORY
Windies confirm Pybus as interim head coach
RELATED STORY
West Indies add Drakes to new-look coaching team
RELATED STORY
What to look for in the West Indies vs England ODI series?
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, Download PDF of WI vs ENG 2019 Fixtures
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: England re-assert why their ODI batting lineup is the best in the world
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: Chris Gayle becomes leading run-scorer for West Indies in T20Is
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies lost
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 25 | Today
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 24 | Yesterday
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us