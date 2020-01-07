Renegades remain winless as Inglis and Livingstone shine in Scorchers success

Big Bash League champions Melbourne Renegades were unable to defend 175 and clinch their first win of the season as Perth Scorchers claimed a six-wicket success.

Despite Jhye Richardson (3-22) removing Aaron Finch for a golden duck, Sam Harper (73) and Beau Webster (59 not out) had put Melbourne (175-5) in a strong position to finally deliver a maiden victory at the seventh time of asking.

Yet Perth openers Josh Inglis (51) and Liam Livingstone (59) shared a century stand to leave the Scorchers firmly in charge at the halfway point of their chase.

Cameron Bancroft then hit the winning runs as Perth (178-4) got home with an over to spare.

The Scorchers pick up a key win with six balls to spare in Geelong and the Renegades remain winless... #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/gyzNLA8gna — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

FINCH FLOUNDERS BEFORE MARSH WINS BATTLE OF THE BROTHERS

There was no captain's innings from Finch, who skied a bouncer from Richardson to Cameron Green from his very first ball to leave Melbourne 1-1.

Richardson took the wicket of Australia Test batsman Marcus Harris (14) in the powerplay and the Renegades were struggling at 48-3 as Mitchell Marsh got one over on his brother, Shaun.

The older Marsh was on just two when he swiped his brother to the leg-side fence, where Livingstone was on hand to ensure Mitchell got the family bragging rights.

Marsh Bros head to head!



And... little brother Mitch comes out on top! Sending his big bro Shaun back to the sheds on 2!!



WATCH THIS #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/Vrqq23BycP — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) January 7, 2020

RENEGADES REBUILD THROUGH HARPER AND WEBSTER

The failings of the Renegades' top order did not lead to a collapse, though, as half-centurions Harper and Webster gave them a good total.

Harper might have been out before he reached 50, but the ball slipped through the normally reliable Chris Jordan's hands on the ropes for a six that brought up the milestone.

He was eventually dismissed when Ashton Agar hung on to another chance in the deep but Webster's unbeaten half-century, which included four sixes and three boundaries, raised the prospects of a first Renegades victory.

LIVI DAZZLES DESPITE BOX-CLATTERING DELIVERIES

Perth's opening partnership effectively put paid to Melbourne's hopes, though, as Inglis and Livingstone compiled 102 in the first half of the Scorchers' innings.

Livingstone was able to lead the way despite twice copping painful-looking deliveries between his legs – the 26-year-old letting out audible groans on both occasions – and one of his four maximums travelled a whopping 97 metres.

THAT IS HUGE



Liam Livingstone launches one on the roof! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/JHQfOA8pbI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Inglis upped the ante when his fellow opener chipped Richard Gleeson (3-30) straight to Finch, reaching his half century in 31 deliveries, two balls fewer than Livingstone, before falling caught-and-bowled to Kane Richardson.

Two sixes from Tim David (16) brought the total closer and Bancroft (20 not out) sealed the Scorchers' third win of the season.