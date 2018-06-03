Root confident England can beat India after Pakistan victory

England's confidence-boosting win over Pakistan sets them up to battle India later this year, says Joe Root.

Joe Root and Sarfraz Ahmed share the series trophy

Joe Root believes England's comprehensive victory over Pakistan in the second Test has restored belief that they can beat India in their upcoming series.

England were well off the pace in the opening match at Lord's as their miserable Test run continued, but there were finally smiles on the faces of Root's men as they won inside three days at Headingley.

The innings and 55-run triumph ensured the series with Pakistan was shared, but also brought fresh confidence to the England squad following their Ashes misery and the 1-0 loss in New Zealand.

"We were below par [at Lord's], we know that," Root told Sky Sports in the post-match presentation.

"We were down on confidence from a tough winter, but we came back and showed the character, showed we were a better side.

"It was a tough week and we responded well, we spoke about character but wanted to play with pride and enjoyment. We learned quickly and adapted well to the conditions."

When asked if his side could challenge India - the world's top-ranked Test side - over five matches later this year, Root added: "I think so.

"It's about making sure we continue to improve and have good weeks like this, taking confidence forward."

The skipper was particularly impressed with the performances of Keaton Jennings, Sam Curran and Dom Bess in Leeds, all three contributing to England's huge victory.

"I think they did a really good job," he said. "Keaton played well first up, the two young lads performed exceptionally well, exactly what you want for your attack.

"I said we had a point to prove and a lot of hard work to do. We've got time to achieve that, this is a good step and chance to take it forward."