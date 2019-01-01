×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Safe pair of hands: When 'baby sitter' Pant took Paine's son in his lap

PTI
NEWS
News
79   //    01 Jan 2019, 16:36 IST

Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) Rishabh Pant might be the "baby" of the Indian cricket team but on New Year's Day, the wicketkeeper showed that he is good with babies, something that got an instant thumbs up from none other than Australian skipper Tim Paine's wife.

On Tuesday, Paine's wife Bonnie put up a picture on her instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence.

Bonnie, who herself posed in the picture, captioned it 'Best Babysitter' with a smiling Pant by her side.

The reference came after Paine and Pant had a go at each other during the Melbourne Test match and the stump microphone recorded their enjoyable sledging.

While the Indian keeper was batting, Paine referred to his omission from the ODI side.

"Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the (Hobart) Hurricanes we need a batter. Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I'll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I'll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night and you'll look after the kids," the Australian captain was heard saying on the stump mic.

On the very next day, Pant was heard speaking to Mayank Agarwal when Paine came to the crease.

"We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" Pant said.

However, the picture of Pant with Paine's family is an indicator that the series has so far been played in good spirits.

Intensely on field, the two teams have on and off indulged in some good humoured banter without crossing the line

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
10 instances when an IPL century was scored in a losing...
RELATED STORY
Jasprit Bumrah breaks numerous records, Tim Paine trolls...
RELATED STORY
Shubman Gill vs the world: When will the talented...
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Captains who have bagged a pair in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who had an impactful Test debut in 2018
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
Occasions when MS Dhoni proved that he is the true...
RELATED STORY
Rishabh Pant: Solution for Middle-Muddle or Power-packed...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us