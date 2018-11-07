×
Samaraweera bemoans 'very poor' Sri Lanka batting

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    07 Nov 2018, 21:58 IST
DhananjayadeSilvacropped
Dhananjaya de Silva is bowled attempting to sweep Moeen Ali

Batting coach Thilan Samaraweera admitted Sri Lanka only had themselves to blame for "very poor" batting which put England firmly in control of the first Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 203 in reply to England's 342 all out after debutant Ben Foakes (107) completed his century on day two.

Angelo Mathews (52) and Dinesh Chandimal (33) put on 75 for the fifth wicket after Sri Lanka were reduced to 40-4, but Moeen Ali took 4-66 as England seized a first-innings lead of 139.

Keaton Jennings (26 not out) and Rory Burns (11) stretched the tourists' advantage to 177 by seeing it through to stumps on 38 without loss.

Samaraweera says Sri Lanka can have no excuses after failing to apply themselves.

"I don't think there was anything wrong with the pitch, I think our choices were very poor," said the former Sri Lanka batsman.

"We didn't bat well, that's the bottom line. That's not a 200 pitch, because day two it behaved really well.

"It's a mindset thing, we know England's spinners bowl with defensive field settings, our options were wrong."

Omnisport
NEWS
England leads by 177 runs in 1st test against Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka desperate for batting revival in a 'do-or-die'...
Top 5 number 5s in Tests for Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
5 matches in which two batsmen scored double centuries in...
Top 5 Test matches between India and Sri Lanka
5 Sri Lankan Players who made their Test debut against...
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
Is Afghanistan's win over Sri Lanka really an upset?
5 reasons for Afghanistan's upset win over Sri Lanka
