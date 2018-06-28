Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sammy: Stop kicking Smith while he's down

Omnisport
NEWS
News
295   //    28 Jun 2018, 14:59 IST

SteveSmithcropped
Former Australia captain Steve Smith

Darren Sammy has called on the media not to keep "kicking a man when he's down" after Steve Smith was pictured drinking alone in New York.

Smith was described as looking "forlorn" while drinking a beer in a bar ahead of his comeback in the Global T20 Canada on Friday.

The former Australia captain was banned for a year by Cricket Australia in March for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Ex-West Indies captain Sammy, Smith's skipper in the Toronto Nationals side, said it is time to lay off the prolific batsman.

"That's not called for," Sammy said in relation to the coverage of Smith in New York. "You've made your point.

"I think, as sportsmen, we want to do the right things, set the example for the next generation.

"We will make mistakes, but it doesn't mean you've got to keep kicking a man when he's down. That's not the humane way to do things, and I think there's a right to punish but there's also a right to forgive and move on.

"As a Christian, you commit sins, there are punishments for your sins. [It] doesn't mean everything is okay, but there's always forgiveness after you've committed your sins and paid the price, and you move on."

 

Global T20 Canada 2018 Toronto Nationals Cricket Team Steven Smith Darren Sammy
We have all made mistakes - Sammy welcomes Smith return
RELATED STORY
Successful International captains who could not make it...
RELATED STORY
5 times Steven Smith brought shame to cricket
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith named as marquee player for Global T20 Canada
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith breaks down during the press conference in...
RELATED STORY
Five best batting cameos in T20 cricket while chasing
RELATED STORY
Smith and Warner selected in Global T20 Canada draft
RELATED STORY
Smith steps down from Royals captaincy as ball tampering...
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith to donate match fees to grassroots
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players with the highest combined strike rate in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us