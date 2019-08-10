Shahzad suspended by Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad has been suspended by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) due to alleged breaches of the board's code of conduct.

The former captain faces disciplinary action for repeatedly travelling out of the country without permission, the ACB said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad's suspension comes two months after he threatened to quit international cricket, claiming he was wrongly withdrawn from the Cricket World Cup squad.

Shahzad was replaced by Ikram Ali Khil early in the tournament after being ruled out of the rest of the competition with a knee injury, but stated he had been cleared to play by a doctor in London.

The 32-year-old is now facing an uncertain future following the ACB's decision to suspend him.

An ACB statement released on Saturday said: "The Afghanistan Cricket Board today suspended the contract of wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad for an indefinite period due to breach of ACB's code of conduct by the player.

"As per ACB's policies, any player travelling out of the country is required to seek the permission of ACB. Shahzad has not adhered to this, repetitively.

"Mohammad Shahzad has also breached the ACB code of conduct previously and was recently called for questioning by the ACB discipline committee in relation to a disciplinary matter during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

"Mohammad Shahzad did not attend meetings scheduled with the discipline committee on 20th and 25th of the last month. The discipline committee will meet after Eid-ul Adha holidays to assess the breaches by Mohammad Shahzad and make a decision to be publicised soon.

"ACB has well-equipped training and practice facilities within the country and Afghan players do not require to travel abroad for such purposes."