Somerville to replace Boult for third Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019 IST
WillSomerville - cropped
Will Somerville in action for Auckland Aces

New Zealand have called up Will Somerville for the third Test against Australia after Trent Boult was ruled out through injury.

Paceman Boult, who missed the opening match due to a side strain, was ruled out of the series finale after sustaining a fracture in his right hand on day three of the second Test in Melbourne.

Somerville has made three appearances for the Black Caps in the longest format and will join the team in Sydney on Tuesday.

"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

