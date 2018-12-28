×
South Africa heading for victory in 1st test vs. Pakistan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    28 Dec 2018, 15:47 IST
AP Image

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was heading for victory in the first test against Pakistan as it reached 81-1 at lunch on Day 3 on Friday, needing another 68 runs to take the lead in the three-match series.

Hashim Amla was 45 not out for his highest test score in his last 11 innings and on course for a first half-century since March as South Africa closed in on the target of 149.

While Amla played himself out of his dip in form, opener Dean Elgar was 32 not out at the other end, having survived a contentious decision early in his innings when a catch was ruled out by the TV umpire.

The home team recovered from the loss of Aiden Markram, who was lbw to Hasan Ali in the second over. South Africa lost its first wicket with no runs on the board to initially give Pakistan hope of defending the modest target.

Associated Press
NEWS
