South Africa the perfect preparation for England - Root

Joe Root is relishing the chance for England to test themselves ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy with an ODI series against South Africa.

by Omnisport News 24 May 2017, 15:53 IST

Facing South Africa can give England the perfect preparation for a tilt at the ICC Champions Trophy title next month, according to Joe Root.

England go head-to-head with the Proteas in a three-match series ahead of the tournament that begins on June 1, the first one-day international taking place at Headingley on Wednesday.

South Africa have won the last three ODI meetings between the two sides and triumphed in their last three series against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

And even though they have won twice in their last 11 matches away to England, Root believes facing AB de Villiers' side will get them ready for a shot at silverware.

"They're the highest ranked side in the world so a great test for us leading into an important Champions Trophy," Root told Omnisport.

"If we can perform well against them and get some good results then we'll be in a really good place heading into a major tournament.

"Everyone is fit and well and really excited about the next few weeks and it's going to be a great summer of cricket."

Fellow Yorkshireman Adil Rashid believes England go into the Champions Trophy - a tournament they have twice finished as runners-up - with a good chance of success.

"We're confident, playing good cricket and gluing well as a team and we know each other's roles," said the leg spinner.

"That's the main thing going there, expressing ourselves and that's what we've been doing and if we continue with that mindset there's no reason why we can't go all the way."