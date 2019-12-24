Southee and Black Caps relishing rare Boxing Day Test at MCG

Tim Southee said New Zealand are relishing the rare opportunity to face Australia in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Australia and New Zealand will do battle in the second Test in Melbourne, with the Black Caps set to end their 32-year Boxing Day drought.

New Zealand have not featured in a Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG since 1987 – a match that finished in a draw.

Preparing for Thursday's opening day as New Zealand fight to keep the three-Test series alive, Black Caps paceman Southee told reporters: "A lot of great cricketers from New Zealand haven't had the chance to do it so it's something special.

"I'm sure everyone grew up watching the Boxing Day Test. We've played a couple of Boxing Day Tests in Christchurch over the last few years, but this is the Boxing Day Test.

"The crowds and the history behind it and New Zealand not having had one for 30-odd years, it's something a little bit different. It's great to be a part of it and great to be here."

A few fans keeping an eye on training out at the MCG nets #AUSvNZ #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/nRWgB2VZZt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 24, 2019

New Zealand must win in Melbourne to keep the Test series alive following their 296-run rout at the hands of trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Perth.

The Black Caps were without pace spearhead Trent Boult for the Test opener due to a side strain, but he is set to return for the MCG showdown.

"I want to really embrace it and appreciate that stage for what it is," Boult told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is the stage that a lot of people dream of being on so to get this opportunity in my career, it's definitely something that I'm looking forward to.

"If I can tick all the right boxes with my body and get myself fit, then I can't wait to get out there."