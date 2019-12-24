×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Southee and Black Caps relishing rare Boxing Day Test at MCG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 24, 2019
Dec 24, 2019 IST
TimSouthee-cropped
New Zealand bowler Tim Southee

Tim Southee said New Zealand are relishing the rare opportunity to face Australia in a Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Australia and New Zealand will do battle in the second Test in Melbourne, with the Black Caps set to end their 32-year Boxing Day drought.

New Zealand have not featured in a Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG since 1987 – a match that finished in a draw.

Preparing for Thursday's opening day as New Zealand fight to keep the three-Test series alive, Black Caps paceman Southee told reporters: "A lot of great cricketers from New Zealand haven't had the chance to do it so it's something special.

"I'm sure everyone grew up watching the Boxing Day Test. We've played a couple of Boxing Day Tests in Christchurch over the last few years, but this is the Boxing Day Test.

"The crowds and the history behind it and New Zealand not having had one for 30-odd years, it's something a little bit different. It's great to be a part of it and great to be here."

New Zealand must win in Melbourne to keep the Test series alive following their 296-run rout at the hands of trans-Tasman rivals Australia in Perth.

The Black Caps were without pace spearhead Trent Boult for the Test opener due to a side strain, but he is set to return for the MCG showdown.

Advertisement

"I want to really embrace it and appreciate that stage for what it is," Boult told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is the stage that a lot of people dream of being on so to get this opportunity in my career, it's definitely something that I'm looking forward to.

"If I can tick all the right boxes with my body and get myself fit, then I can't wait to get out there."

 

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 11
MLR 147/10 (19.1 ov)
HBH 125/3 (17.0 ov)
LIVE
Hobart Hurricanes need 23 runs to win from 3.0 overs
MLR VS HBH live score
2nd Test | Thu, 19 Dec
PAK 191/10 & 555/3
SL 271/10 & 212/10
Pakistan won by 263 runs
PAK VS SL live score
2nd Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 05:00 AM
Australia
New Zealand
AUS VS NZ preview
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
India A Women in Australia 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us