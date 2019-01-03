Sri Lanka call up Samarawickrama for injured Mathews

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka have called up Sadeera Samarawickrama for the upcoming ODI and Twenty20 clashes against New Zealand after Angelo Mathews was ruled out through injury.

Mathews injured his hamstring and was forced to retire hurt during Sri Lanka's second innings of the 423-run hammering in the second Test in Christchurch, which secured a 1-0 series triumph for the Black Caps.

The first of three ODIs takes place in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, before a one-off T20 in Auckland on January 11.

Mathews made a match-saving 120 not out in the first Test in Wellington and celebrated his hundred by performing press-ups out on the pitch - seemingly in response to those who have criticised his fitness levels in the past.

The national selectors decided to include Sadeera Samarawickrama into the ODI and T20 squad currently touring New Zealand.

He was drafted into the squad in place of injured Angelo Mathews.#NZvSL — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) January 2, 2019

Those perceived problems saw him dropped from the recent ODI series against England, a decision which prompted Mathews to demand a fitness test to prove he was up to scratch.

However, this latest injury blow means he will miss the white-ball meetings with New Zealand, while he is a doubt to feature in the two-Test series against Australia, starting later this month.