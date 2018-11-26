Sri Lanka reaches 164-5 on day 4, needs 163 more runs to win

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka reached 164 for five at lunch Monday to stay in the contest in the third cricket test against England, losing just one wicket while adding 110 runs in the morning session on day four.

Sri Lanka require a further 163 runs with five wickets in hand to record a consolation win after losing the first two tests.

Set a victory target of 327, Sri Lanka made a terrible start by losing four wickets for 54 runs before stumps on day three.

Night watchman Lakshan Sandakan (7) was out early on day four before Kusal Mendis (77) and Roshen Silva (37) combined in an unbroken 82-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Mendis reached his first half-century in the series with a single to deep cover. It was his seventh half-century in test cricket.

Allrounder Ben Stokes, who had bowled a probing spell on day three and claimed the prize wicket of Angelo Mathews (5), was sharp again with some short-pitch deliveries but was cautioned in the fourth over of his spell for bowling a third bouncer at Roshen Silva, one more than allowed.

The Sri Lankans survived the testing spell with both batsmen looking solid in defense and not falling to the trap by taking on the fine-leg and square-leg fielders.

England is aiming to wrap up a series sweep after winning the first test in Galle by 211 runs and the second test at Pallekele by 57 runs.

Only Australia in 2004 and India in 2017 have recorded 3-0 sweeps in Sri Lanka.