Sri Lanka suffer series defeat despite Gunathilaka century

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    03 Oct 2019, 00:58 IST
Sarfraz-Cropped
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Danushka Gunathilaka's century was in vain as Sri Lanka slipped to an ODI series defeat in Pakistan.

The opener scored 133 from 134 balls in the third and final match in Karachi, but Sri Lanka could still only manage 297-9 from their 50 overs.

Fakhar Zaman (76) and Abid Ali's (74) opening partnership of 123 laid the platform for Pakistan to overhaul the tourists' score with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan therefore won the three-match series 2-0 and focus now shifts to the three-match T20 series, which starts on Saturday.

Gunathilaka hit 16 fours and a six in an innings that was finally ended in the 45th over when he was removed by a Mohammad Amir yorker.

That his dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to 243-6 was indicative of the lack of support he received.

Lahiru Thirimanne (36), debutant Minod Bhanuka (36) and Dasun Shanaka (43) were the only other players to pass 13, while Pakistan's bowlers all kept things relatively tight with the exception of Wahab Riaz (1-81 from 10).

Pakistan quickly set about making light work of the target, with 123 runs on the board by the time Abid fell to Wanindu Hasaranga in the 20th over.

Haris Sohail struck a 46-ball 50 as he and Sarfraz Ahmed (23) comfortably guided Pakistan towards victory, which was secured with successive fours from Iftikhar Ahmed after poor deliveries down leg from Nuwan Pradeep.

