×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stokes expects 'real' Australia to return for Ashes showdown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    31 Jul 2019, 13:58 IST
BenStokesCropped
Ben Stokes (centre)

Ben Stokes has no doubt the Ashes will bring out Australia's true competitive edge, despite their apparent bid to cultivate a more wholesome image.

The first Test begins at Edgbaston on Thursday as England seek to follow up their Cricket World Cup success by regaining the urn.

That ODI triumph on home soil included a semi-final win over an Australia side who appear eager to mend bridges after the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the sport.

But Stokes, who missed the 4-0 series loss in Australia last time out, is expecting the niceties to fade under the intense heat of the two nations' long-standing rivalry.

"It is weird Aussies trying to be nice to you," he said in quotes reported by The Guardian. 

"I think once you get out in the middle and cross the white line, the real competitive side of both teams will come out and Ashes are the biggest Test series played in the world.

"There is always something that happens between teams in Ashes series and I don't think this will be any different.

"Both teams are desperate to win, both sets of players are desperate to perform because Ashes series are where you get scrutinised and criticised more, or praised if you do well.

"I think that first morning of any series is when you want to stamp your authority as a team with bat and ball.

Advertisement

"Getting off to a good start can make it flow throughout the series."

David Warner was one of the Australia players implicated in the ball-tampering affair and Stokes, who was pivotal in England's World Cup success, knows it will be important to limit the destructive batsman's impact.

"He is a player who can take games away from you," added Stokes, who will serve as vice-captain and averages 33.89 with the bat and 31.92 with the ball in Tests.  

"He is a phenomenal batsman and very dangerous opener, so to tie him down and not let him establish his authority against us would be a really big plus.

"We don't want to give anything away to any of their batsmen. We want to let them know we are here to be serious and everyone in the changing room is desperately trying to get that urn back because it's not good them having it."

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Smith batting with Root, Anderson and Cummins opening the bowling - an Ashes fantasy XI
RELATED STORY
The Ashes 2019: Will the home team dominance continue?
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, The Ashes: 3 things to eagerly look forward to
RELATED STORY
Archer and Anderson make England squad for first Ashes Test
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Three reasons why England will regain the famous urn
RELATED STORY
Australia announce 17-man squad for Ashes 2019
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer, Jason Roy feature as England announce Ashes 2019 squad for the first Test
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Fixtures, Squads, Live streaming and telecast details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
7th Place Play Off | Today
CLU 84/7 (10.0 ov)
STP 86/4 (9.1 ov)
Janjua Brescia won by 6 wickets
CLU VS STP live score
5th Place Play Off | Today, 02:30 PM
Dreux Cricket Club
Catalunya Cricket Club
Dreux Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat.
DRE VS CAT live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
3rd T20I | Today, 11:00 PM
England Women
Australia Women
ENG-W VS AUW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us