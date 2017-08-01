Thirimanne earns Sri Lanka recall, injured Lakmal misses out

Sri Lanka have welcomed back Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne for the second Test with India in Colombo, which starts on Thursday.

by Omnisport News 01 Aug 2017, 19:37 IST

Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne

Lahiru Thirimanne's exile from Test cricket could come to an end in Colombo on Thursday after he was named in the Sri Lanka squad for the second game with India.

Thirimanne has not featured in the longest form of international cricket since last year's tour of England, in which he averaged a paltry 17.40 across five innings.

The 27-year-old replaces Asela Gunaratne in the Sri Lanka squad after he fractured his thumb in the opening match of the series in Galle - a match the hosts lost by 304 runs.

Dinesh Chandimal also returns to lead the side after missing match one due to pneumonia, however Rangana Herath - who captained the side in Chandimal's absence - is a doubt with the finger injury he sustained in the first Test.

Left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan is also included to provide cover, but seamer Suranga Lakmal will not feature due to a back problem.

Following their comprehensive defeat in Galle, Sri Lanka must win in Colombo if they are to have a chance of claiming a series victory.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne.