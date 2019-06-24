This week at the Cricket World Cup: Defending champions Australia face tough tests
Australia's hopes of defending their Cricket World Cup crown will face a strong test this week against England and table-toppers New Zealand.
All of Australia's five wins at this year's tournament have come against sides out of the semi-final places and their tough week begins against a wounded England on Tuesday.
The tournament favourites were stunned by Sri Lanka last time out and will be desperate to respond in a much-anticipated showdown at Lord's.
Another clash at the same venue will follow for Aaron Finch's men on Saturday, Australia set to play a New Zealand side who are yet to lose at the World Cup.
Glenn Maxwell reckons Australia have no need to fear England fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the World Cup given they face Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in the nets. #CWC19 https://t.co/wgXArh2bJl pic.twitter.com/TSjjSt1Fbo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 21, 2019
FIXTURES
Monday 24 June: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (the Rose Bowl) - 1030 BST start
Tuesday 25 June: England v Australia (Lord's) - 1030
Wednesday 26 June: New Zealand v Pakistan (Edgbaston) - 1030
Thursday 27 June: West Indies v India (Old Trafford) - 1030
Friday 28 June: Sri Lanka v South Africa (The Riverside) - 1030
Saturday 29 June: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Headingley) - 1030, New Zealand v Australia (Lord's) - 1330
Sunday 30 June: England v India (Edgbaston) - 1030
THE WEEK'S BIG GAME
England's defeat to Sri Lanka on Friday gave hope to the chasing pack of sneaking into the semi-finals, when previously it looked as though the hosts, Australia, India and New Zealand would pull well clear of the rest. Were Eoin Morgan's side to lose again at Lord's on Tuesday, the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will feel they are in with a real chance, and Australia would dearly love to pile the pressure firmly on their Ashes foes.
Name a more prolific NZ ODI batting pair— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2019
Hint: You can't pic.twitter.com/kplt4zc2ha
STANDINGS
1. New Zealand - 11pts from 6 games, Net Run Rate +1.306
2. Australia - 10pts from 6 games, NRR +0.849
3. India - 9pts from 5 games, NRR +0.809
4. England - 8pts from 6 games, NRR +1.457
5. Sri Lanka - 6pts from 6 games, NRR -1.119
6. Bangladesh - 5pts from 6 games, NRR -0.407
7. Pakistan – 5pts from 6 games, NRR -1.265
8. West Indies - 3pts from 6 games, NRR +0.190
9. South Africa - 3pts from 7 games, NRR -0.324
10. Afghanistan - 0pts from 6 games, NRR -1.712
LEADING RUN-SCORERS
1: David Warner (Aus) - 447
2: Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 425
3: Joe Root (Eng) - 424
LEADING WICKET-TAKERS
=1: Jofra Archer (Eng), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Mohammad Amir (Pak) - 15