This week at the Cricket World Cup: Pakistan face rivals India

Pakistan celebrate

Pakistan face two huge matches at the Cricket World Cup this week, including a meeting with their biggest rivals.

Having upset England, Pakistan saw their match against Sri Lanka abandoned, making their potential passage to the semi-finals more difficult.

They will face two big tests this week, firstly against Australia, before taking on India in a highly anticipated clash in Manchester.

Omnisport takes a look at what the next week has in store, along with the standings and key statistics from the tournament to date.

FIXTURES

Monday 10 June: South Africa v West Indies (Rose Bowl, Southampton) - 1030 BST start

Tuesday 11 June: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (County Ground, Bristol) - 1030

Wednesday 12 June: Australia v Pakistan (County Ground, Taunton) - 1030

Thursday 13 June: India v New Zealand (Trent Bridge, Nottingham) - 1030

Friday 14 June: England v West Indies (Rose Bowl, Southampton) - 1030

Saturday 15 June: Sri Lanka v Australia (The Oval, London) - 1030, South Africa v Afghanistan (Sophia Gardens, Cardiff) - 1330

Sunday 16 June: India v Pakistan (Old Trafford, Manchester) - 1030

THE WEEK'S BIG GAME

The end of the week is promising to provide one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Rivals India and Pakistan will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester in what looks like a blockbuster encounter. While both will undoubtedly want a win, it could be nearing desperation time for Pakistan, who have one victory from three games and also face Australia this week.

STANDINGS

1. New Zealand - 6pts from 3 games, Net Run Rate +2.163

2. England - 4pts from 3 games, NRR +1.307

3. India - 4pts from 2 games, NRR +0.539

4. Australia - 4pts from 3 games, NRR +0.483

5. Sri Lanka - 3pts from 3 games, NRR -1.517

6. Pakistan - 3pts from 3 games, NRR -2.412

7. West Indies - 2pts from 2 games, NRR +2.054

8. Bangladesh - 2pts from 3 games, NRR -0.714

9. South Africa - 0pts from 3 games, NRR -0.952

10. Afghanistan - 0pts from 3 games, NRR -1.493

LEADING RUN-SCORERS

1: Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) - 260

2: Jason Roy (Eng) - 215

3: Jos Buttler (Eng) - 185

LEADING WICKET-TAKERS

1: Lockie Ferguson (NZ) - 8

=2: Matt Henry (NZ), Mitchell Starc (Aus) - 7