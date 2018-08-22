Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vijay dropped from Test squad as India call up Shaw, Vihari

Omnisport
NEWS
News
726   //    22 Aug 2018, 22:19 IST
MuraliVijay - Cropped
Murali Vijay is bowled by James Anderson at Lord's

Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav have been dropped from India's squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England, while Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have been called up.

After scores of 20 and six at Edgbaston, opener Vijay bagged a pair at Lord's and was subsequently replaced by Shikhar Dhawan for the third Test at Trent Bridge, which India won by 203 runs on Wednesday.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep, a surprise selection for the hammering at Lord's, did not feature in Nottingham and has been sent to play with the 'A' team.

Joining the senior squad are batsmen Shaw and Vihari - both of whom average in the mid to high-50s in first-class cricket.

Teenager Shaw captained the Under-19 side to World Cup glory in February but it seems both he and Vihari may find it hard to force their way into Virat Kohli's XI after such a resounding victory.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (back) remains absent from India's 18-man party, while head coach Ravi Shastri indicated after the game at Trent Bridge that the hip problem bothering Ravichandran Ashwin should not keep the off-spinner out of the next Test at the Ageas Bowl starting on August 30.

England hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with the two sides set to conclude their battle at The Oval from September 7.

 

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Hanuma Vihari.

Omnisport
NEWS
Contact Us Advertise with Us