Warner blasts timing of Cricket Australia video

Australia vice-captain David Warner has criticised the country's cricket board as a pay dispute continues to drag on.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 18:18 IST

Sunrisers' David Warner, in action here for Australia

David Warner has suggested Cricket Australia (CA) is undermining the team's efforts at the Champions Trophy as a pay dispute rumbles on through the tournament.

CA and the Australian players' union (ACA) have been in discussions for weeks about plans to scrap a revenue-sharing system, which the players want to see remain in place.

Kevin Roberts, CA's lead negotiator, appeared in a video earlier this week saying that CA's offer was fair, although it is reported to have been rejected by the ACA.

And Warner - who has previously suggested this year's Ashes series could be jeopardised by the dispute - called the publishing of that video into question as Steve Smith's side prepare for Saturday's crucial Champions Trophy clash with England.

"At the end of the day we're here to win and if CA want to try and help us win I think they wouldn't be releasing videos like that," he said in a news conference.

"From our stance as players it is disappointing.

"For us we have an important game coming up this week and that is our focus and the MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] can wait until after the game and the tournament.

"But from where we sit as players it's been the same as we've always said ... 100 per cent support with the ACA to get to the table with CA.

"We're the ones that have been here putting it through social media and CA are the guys who have been trying to explain via videos.

"For us we're just sticking here together as one and all the players around the country and as we've said we just want a fair share."