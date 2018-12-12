Woakes, Curran among leading lights of IPL auction

The Indian Premier League announced its auction list on Tuesday, with nine players included under the highest reserve price.

Ben Stokes went for $2million to Rajasthan Royals in the biggest deal of the 2018 IPL and England team-mates Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are among those worth a minimum of INR 2 crore ($275,000) for next year's competition.

With only overseas players listed at the highest value, Woakes and Curran are joined by Australian duo Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short, as well as Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews.

We run through the players slotted into the highest bracket for the upcoming auction, which takes place on December 18.

BRENDON MCCULLUM (NEW ZEALAND)

The retired Black Caps star is a regular on the Twenty20 circuit, including appearing in the IPL. McCullum hit an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders in the competition's first ever match, a record T20 score at the time.

CHRIS WOAKES (ENGLAND)

All-rounder Woakes was part of a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore squad last season, playing alongside Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and fellow England international Moeen Ali.

LASITH MALINGA (SRI LANKA)

Formerly his country's limited-overs captain, pace bowler Malinga operated as Mumbai Indians' bowling mentor last term after going unsold in the last auction.

SHAUN MARSH (AUSTRALIA)

Marsh played for Kings XI Punjab every year from 2008 to 2017 - including hitting a century in his debut campaign - but missed the last tournament after he was surprisingly overlooked in the auction.

COLIN INGRAM (SOUTH AFRICA)

Despite regularly showing his class in other T20 tournaments around the world, Ingram has not been given another opportunity in the IPL since struggling briefly with Delhi Daredevils.

NEWS: Delhi Daredevils are now @DelhiCapitals



The team unveils a new identity, with a new logo, new crest and new colours pic.twitter.com/jPUPWUtHdM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 5, 2018

COREY ANDERSON (NEW ZEALAND)

Anderson's quality in limited-overs matches has been renowned since he broke the record for the fastest ODI century in 2014, subsequently featuring regularly in the IPL. He boasts a career strike-rate of 127.18 in the competition.

SAM CURRAN (ENGLAND)

Rookie England star Curran is in line to make his IPL debut after impressing at international level. He has only previous featured for Auckland Aces in the Super Smash outside of his domestic commitments with Surrey.

ANGELO MATHEWS (SRI LANKA)

Mathews was a key member of the Sri Lanka team that won the 2014 ICC World Twenty20, taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane in the final. However, he did not feature in the 2018 IPL season.

D'ARCY SHORT (AUSTRALIA)

Left-handed batsman Short shot to fame with an outstanding Big Bash League season in 2017-18 and was bought alongside Stokes by Rajasthan Royals last term.