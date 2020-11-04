Minecraft's guardian angels, Iron Golems can be created to protect and defend precious villagers.

There are 31 mobs in Minecraft, most of which are going to be trying to rid the player of their hard earned diamonds and gold. Creating an Iron Golem is a surprisingly easy and worthwhile endeavor, granted there's enough resources nearby to facilitate it. For just 36 iron ingots and a pumpkin, this colossal friend can end any evildoer who tries to harm the villagers and their property.

Creating an Iron Golem in Minecraft

In total, for one iron golem, the player will need four blocks of iron, and one pumpkin. Iron ore is most common around Y level 64 and below, with pumpkins being found all over plains and extreme hills biomes, and rarely in sandy, snowy, and swampy climates. To fashion the iron blocks that are required, gather up 36 iron ore, and smelt those, in either a furnace or blast furnace, with each requiring five coal.

Related to iron blocks: How to make an Anvil in Minecraft

To begin, place two iron blocks vertically, with the third and fourth blocks connecting to the top iron block on the left and right sides, thereby making it look like a short capital 'T'.

Next up, for Bedrock edition, the golem can be created by using any variation of pumpkin, but for pocket edition, the player will need to create a carved pumpkin. To do so, place a pumpkin on the ground, after which using shears on it creates a spooky visage. Pick the carved pumpkin back up and place it on top of the T that has already been formed, and voila.

Advertisement

What Iron Golems bring to minecraft

Iron golems are creatures that stand three blocks tall, making them the same height as endermen. The only difference is that the golems come with a devastating punch, capable of dealing three to ten full hearts of damage in a single attack, launching whatever the golem struck four blocks in the air. If the punch doesn't end whomever is attacking the village, the fall is sure to finish them off.

Iron golems have a total of 50 hearts, five times that of a player, and once those are depleted, the golem will drop between three and five iron ingots, and up to two poppy flowers. To destroy a golem in Minecraft, it's recommended to build up three blocks on a flat surface, and hit the golem above it's head, as they can only attack what's directly above them.

Also read: 40 best Among Us names to keep in November, 2020