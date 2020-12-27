'Lick your feet. It will change your life': Twitch streamer has a bizarre solution for depression

Recently, Twitch streamer and adult actor "Rae Lil Back" stunned her viewers by giving them a truly bizarre piece of advice to combat depression.

She was engaging with her viewers during a recent stream, and the topic at hand was depression. The streamer decided to share a piece of advice that has since been picked up by YouTuber Ghrey.

According to the Twitch streamer, “licking one’s feet” is a great way of dealing with depression. The streamer stated that licking one’s feet can be a life changing experience.

As can be seen in the video, Twitch streamer Rae Lil Back was talking to her viewers about depression and said that she has some good advice for people dealing with it.

“It’s actually good advice. I think that if you are depressed, like, if you are depressed everyday like 'Oh my god I am so depressed, like, I wanna kill myself,' this is good advice for you. Lick your feet. It’s going to change your life,” she said.

Her viewers were visibly stunned and weren't sure if she was serious. She silenty stared at the camera for the long time, hinting that she meant what she said, although there is no way of really knowing.

It should also be noted that quite a bit of her adult acting work deals with the fetish that she suggested as a solution for depression. The video has been posted online by YouTuber Ghrey, leading to some hilarious reactions from viewers.

People joked about how she had managed to 'cure' depression. Some also mentioned that the only problem with her advice is that a lot of people don't have the flexibility to lick their own feet.

Whether she was serious or not, the incident was hilarious. Due to the lack of employement in the pandemic, Rae Lil Black has started streaming games like Dead by Daylight, Resident Evil series, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Twitch.

She currently has 226k followers on the platform, with around 170k subscribers on YouTube.