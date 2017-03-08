5 famous sportspersons who need a Fastrack SexyBack

These players play multiple sports and have made a name for themselves on the biggest of stages!

Zlatan Ibrahimovich jumping for joy on getting selected in the list

There are some sportspersons in this world who become the image of the sport they play. Such is their influence on the sport that they become synonymous with it.

However, they are humans at the end of the day and feel the need to indulge in hobbies other than their field of expertise. Some are actually so good at other sports as well that it makes us wonder what could have been.

A Fastrack SexyBack, that can carry all necessary sporting gear, is an ideal companion for them!

Here are 5 famous sportspersons who play multiple sports and need to use one of Fastrack’s bags:

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Football and Taekwondo)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the best players to ever grace the football pitch. After winning league titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, the big Swede is now trying his luck in England. Zlatan was doing a commendable job before falling prey to injury.

Despite having a huge frame, the former Barcelona forward is one of the agilest players in the world. It is only thanks to Taekwondo that he possesses such a rare combination of strength and mobility. At the age of 17, he earned a black belt in the sport and still practices it to this very day.